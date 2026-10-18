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'Absurd squad depth!' - Noni Madueke hails Arsenal's elite competition and defensive grit after Nottingham Forest winner
Madueke makes the difference from the bench
Arsenal maintained their relentless pursuit of another Premier League title on Saturday, though they were forced to work incredibly hard for their 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest. The hard-fought win keeps the Gunners firm in second place on 18 points, maintaining the pressure as they sit just three points behind leaders Manchester City, who hold a perfect record.
Reflecting on the hard-fought nature of the contest, Madueke admitted that the Gunners had to adapt to a physical and direct approach from the hosts at the City Ground. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, the winger explained: 'We had to dig deep, we know it's difficult to come here. A lot of balls in the air and a lot of direct play. Thank God we were able to get the win and we move on with three points.'
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Patience proves vital for the champions
The match followed a familiar pattern for Arsenal, who often find Dublin or deep-lying defensive blocks. A dreadful first half produced zero shots on target from either side - marking only the second time that has occurred in the Premier League this season. Coincidentally, the previous instance also involved the Gunners during their August 31 victory at Aston Villa, where Bukayo Saka eventually broke the deadlock in the second half to secure a 1-0 win
Madueke emphasized that the players remained confident in their game plan despite the early lack of clear openings. 'Yes, we knew we would have the lion's share of the ball. Important to be patient and pick your moments and we did that in the end,' the match-winner noted.
When the moment finally arrived, Madueke showed the individual quality that has made him such a valuable asset for Arteta this season. Describing the mechanics of his winning goal, he added: 'I came inside and saw a side of goal, thankfully it went in.' While the deflection certainly helped the ball find the back of the net, his willingness to take responsibility in the final third was exactly what the defending champions needed to spark their afternoon into life.
Elite competition driving Arsenal forward
One of the most striking aspects of Arsenal's recent success has been the quality available to Arteta from the substitutes' bench. Madueke believes the level of internal competition is a primary reason why the team continues to produce results. 'If you look at the quality of our starting XI and bench it's absurd so we know that we're going to start some and finish some and for me it's the same mentality every time I just want to create or score,' the forward remarked regarding the squad's talent.
That ruthless efficiency in grinding out narrow victories has become a hallmark of the club under Arteta; since his appointment in December 2019, Arsenal have recorded 32 Premier League wins by a 1-0 scoreline - the joint-most of any side in the division alongside Everton.
The 24-year-old was quick to point out that personal glory comes second to the collective goals of the club, even if scoring a winner provides a massive individual boost. He expressed his pride in the group's overall standard, stating: 'Amazing feeling [to score] but I feel better about the win. We have elite players, all 20-something players are elite and of the highest level. Great to have that type of competition. You know on the bench you're ready to have an impact.'
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Defensive solidity remains the foundation
While the attackers often grab the headlines, Madueke was eager to highlight the importance of the clean sheet and the work done by the backline. Forest proved to be a stubborn opponent, and the Gunners had to remain vigilant against counter-attacks throughout the ninety minutes. However, Forest ultimately paid the price for their poor finishing, ensuring their long search for a first home victory of the season continues.
Madueke credited the entire team for their commitment to keeping the ball out of the net, noting that the defensive effort starts from the front. 'Another part of our identity, we defend all together, 11 of us on the pitch and we have a world-class goalkeeper and world class defenders so credit to them today as well,' he concluded.
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