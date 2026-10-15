AFP
'We deserved to lose' - Niko Kovac delivers damning Borussia Dortmund assessment after shock Bodo/Glimt Champions League defeat
Croatian boss blasts lacklustre display
The 55-year-old manager pulled no punches when assessing his team's alarming lack of passion and intensity following Wednesday's 1-0 defeat in Norway. That chastening result ruined the tactician's first outing since signing a contract extension with the Black and Yellows until June 2029 earlier this week. Fredrik Sjovold's 52nd-minute strike from a Sondre Auklend cross beat Gregor Kobel at his near post to seal the points.
- AFP
Squad rotation backfires in Norway
Having already stunned heavyweights Manchester City and Inter Milan last term, the hosts dominated the opening exchanges through Sondre Fet, Jens Petter Hauge and Andreas Helmersen. Kovac responded on the hour mark with a quadruple change that introduced Felix Nmecha, Serhou Guirassy, Julian Ryerson and Ethan Nwaneri, only for inspired goalkeeper Nikita Haikin to repel a late flurry of efforts from Nmecha and Nwaneri.
Admitting his side were second-best throughout the contest when speaking to DAZNafterwards, Kovac said: "We basically weren't in the game until after conceding. In the first half, we didn't play with the passion, intensity or football that we need in order to win.
"It was only after the quadruple substitution that we got into the game better and took control of it somewhat. But up until that point, the opposition were clearly the better team. So we can't complain. We deserved to lose the game."
Accepting responsibility after his decision to rotate the starting line-up failed to pay off, he continued: "Ultimately, every single player in our squad has the quality to play. That didn't work today. I have to say that quite clearly.
"I'm the one responsible for that. I picked the team, but the passion was simply missing today. They did that much better, and that's why they deservedly took the lead. It was only then that we woke up, but by that point it was too late."
Predictable attack fails to penetrate
Wednesday's setback means Dortmund remain winless across four Champions League meetings against Norwegian opposition, having drawn two and lost two. Furthermore, BVB have now lost four consecutive away fixtures in Europe's premier competition for only the third time in club history, matching previous unwanted streaks between 1956 and 1958 and from 2019 to 2020.
Criticising his team's pedestrian approach in possession, Kovac added: "We didn't do well at all with the ball today. The opposition were much quicker, much more agile and attacked the spaces in behind much better than we did.
"We played everything into feet, nothing behind the defensive line. If you don't play in behind, you can't stretch the opposition or disrupt their defensive shape."
Demanding an immediate reaction ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga trip to Union Berlin, the head coach insisted: "We know what's needed in Berlin. It'll be another intense game, with a lot of commitment, passion and determination.
"Only then can we start playing football. If we think we can simply go there and play football, we've experienced often enough that it doesn't work like that. So we have to be ready from the start."
- AFP
Domestic test demands immediate response
Returning empty-handed from the Arctic Circle leaves Dortmund needing a swift reset ahead of a testing domestic return this weekend. Saturday's trip to the German capital to face Union represents a stern examination of character as Kovac's men look to protect their strong start near the Bundesliga summit. Heavyweights dropped to the bench in midweek are expected to be recalled from the outset to avoid consecutive away defeats.
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