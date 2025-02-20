Nikita Parris' shock Lionesses recall could be exactly what Alessia Russo and England need as Euros title defence looms

The Brighton forward had been in international wilderness for over two years until last week - and she could be just what Sarina Wiegman's side need

For the first time in 10 months, England's Lionesses go into an international break this week with two recognised strikers in their squad. Since Rachel Daly's shock retirement from national-team duties last April - and in the build-up to it, in truth - the onus has been on Alessia Russo more and more in the No.9 role, with not-so-natural options filling in the gaps where needed. But Nikita Parris' recall to the England set-up this month, after over two years in the international wilderness, is a positive sign in the build-up to this summer's European Championship.

It's a clear indication that Wiegman recognises that the lack of depth behind Russo needs addressing ahead of England's title defence in Switzerland and perhaps even that, having failed to find the back of the net in her last five appearances for the Lionesses, the Arsenal star needs more competition for her place, as Daly provided before the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Parris might not have played for her country since November 2022 and, at times, it might have looked like her England career was over. But she could well be exactly what Russo, Wiegman and the Lionesses need as they prepare for a huge few months, starting with a new Nations League campaign which kicks off on Friday.