Nike is taking on adidas in the nostalgia wars with its timely Total 90 revival - a football culture phenomenon is back

The American sportswear giant is bringing back the iconic silhouette - but not in the form that many people would expect

A cultural phenomenon has returned with the relaunch of the iconic Total 90 - a silo that became a movement, transcending boots, balls and kits. Nike has thrown it back to a defining period in football culture, rebooting T90 after 12 long years and transporting us straight back to the glory days.

The revival may not take the form many would have expected or hoped for, as Nike re-launch the Total 90 III as a streetwear sneaker rather than the football boot we are all clamouring for - but nevertheless, we can just be glad that T90 is back in our lives.

A timely riposte to the adidas Predator juggernaut that is dominating the football marketing sphere, Total 90 is back and we are here for it.