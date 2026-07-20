ANP
'You were crying all week!' - Nicolas Otamendi accuses Rodri of influencing referee after Argentina's World Cup final defeat
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Enzo red ruins defence
Argentina’s ambitions of retaining their global crown ended in heartbreak following a narrow 1-0 defeat against Spain in New York. Lionel Scaloni’s side lacked any real cutting edge upfront, failing to muster a single shot on target throughout normal time. The reigning champions saw their task get even harder when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed in the 93rd minute for a second bookable offence.
Otamendi confronts former team-mate
Tensions spilled over long after the final whistle, triggering a heated confrontation between Otamendi and his former Manchester City team-mate Rodri. The veteran Argentine defender was unable to hide his frustration, accusing the opposition of deliberately putting pressure on the match officials during the build-up.
Otamendi caught the Spanish midfielder completely off guard with his blunt remarks, shouting: "You were crying all week [about the refereeing at the World Cup]. You and [Aymeric] Laporte, both of you. That’s not right, you were crying with the referees, my friend."
Laporte questioned tournament officiating
The bad blood stemmed from pre-match comments made by Laporte, who openly questioned the integrity of refereeing decisions throughout the tournament.
The Athletic Club defender claimed that their rivals' aggressive approach had frequently gone unpunished by the officials. Laporte told Marca: "I’m not at all worried about aggression in football. If it’s tolerated and the referee does his job, I have no problem with it.
"It’s true that in recent matches we’ve seen things that have surprised us greatly, actions that are allowed to go unpunished. Especially against Argentina, a team that leaves a lot of marks. That shouldn’t be allowed in football, especially in such big competitions, because it can destabilise and frustrate you.
"It’s part of the referee’s job to control these things so they don’t get taken advantage of. If one or two players can do that, the match will be chaotic. From the beginning of the tournament, we’ve been a fairly fair team in that sense.
"We don’t go around hitting opponents or committing reckless fouls. And I think that’s what we have to do in this match. But it’s true that it will depend a lot on the refereeing."
- Getty Images Sport
Disciplinary fallout looms large
The post-match melee involving clashes from Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes will almost certainly spark a lengthy FIFA disciplinary investigation. Alongside potential heavyweight suspensions for key assets, Scaloni faces a major rebuilding job at the back ahead of the next international break.
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