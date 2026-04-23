Nicolas Jackson set to return to Chelsea as Bayern Munich not planning to keep him despite impressive form as Harry Kane stand-in

Despite Jackson’s impressive stint at the Allianz Arena since joining Bayern Munich on a €16.5m season-long loan from Chelsea in September 2025, his future in Germany remains uncertain. While his on-pitch performances have been stellar, the Bayern hierarchy is reportedly locked in a complicated debate over a permanent move. The primary obstacle is the substantial financial package required to secure the Senegal international on a long-term basis, leading many signs to point toward a potential departure at the end of the season.

However, the sporting side of the club remains very much in Jackson's corner. Kompany appreciates the 24-year-old’s qualities and would like to keep him beyond the summer. The striker has effectively managed his role as the primary backup to Kane, netting nine goals and providing four assists despite receiving relatively limited playing time in the Bundesliga and cup competitions.