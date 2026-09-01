Nico O'Reilly lifts lid on his aim to win a historic quadruple with Man City this season & makes promise about his next goal celebration

O'Reilly, who became a regular for club and country last season after initially bursting onto the scene in 2024, is hungry for more silverware at City, where he's looking to add to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup he won with the club in the 2025-26 campaign.

Indeed, it was the 21-year-old's two goals at Wembley back in March 2026 that broke the deadlock and downed Premier League champions Arsenal to secure the Carabao Cup. When asked by Akinfenwa to reveal his goals for the new season, a confident and ambitious O'Reilly replied: "I've got a few. Prem (Premier League). Champions League. Carabao Cup again. FA Cup again."