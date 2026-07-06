Neymar accused of putting 'his ego above Brazil's success' as Germany legend admits he's 'glad' Carlo Ancelotti's side crashed out of World Cup

Writing in his column for Sky Germany, Matthaus didn't soften his criticism of Brazil's exit, writing bluntly: "It pleases me that Brazil are out. I simply can't stand this moaning and gesticulating anymore." He directed his sharpest words at Neymar's conduct during the late penalty, arguing that the forward's antics exposed a deeper issue within the squad.

For Matthaus, that moment spoke volumes. "Instead of taking the penalty quickly, Neymar argued with the goalkeeper both before and after the shot. You can see from this behaviour that he puts his ego above the success of the team," he wrote.

The penalty itself found the net in the 10th minute of stoppage time, but by then Brazil trailed 2-1 following Erling Haaland's brace, and the goal did little more than tidy up the scoreline.







