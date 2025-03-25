Thomas Tuchel England 2025Getty
Chris Burton

'My next-door neighbour could be England manager!' - Paul Gascoigne delivers strong verdict on Thomas Tuchel getting Three Lions job & reveals hilarious '30 grand pizza advert' quip to Gareth Southgate

T. TuchelEnglandWorld CupG. Southgate

Paul Gascoigne says his “next-door neighbour could be England manager”, with the jury still out on new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Southgate stepped down and became a 'Sir'
  • Tuchel leading Three Lions towards 2026 World Cup
  • Work to be done after opening qualifiers
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱