Newcastle to open talks to sign Switzerland World Cup star Johan Manzambi as Magpies look to spend Sandro Tonali sale cash

Newcastle find themselves in a strong financial position following the blockbuster departure of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham in a deal that could reach £100 million ($134m). While the loss of the Italian star is a blow to the engine room, the club has moved swiftly to identify a worthy replacement in Manzambi, whose stock has risen dramatically during his exploits in the 2026 World Cup.

According to The Athletic, The Magpies have been tracking the 20-year-old for over a year, impressed by his direct ball-carrying and defensive grit in the Bundesliga. With Joe Willock entering the final 12 months of his contract and expected to move on, Howe sees Manzambi as the ideal modern No. 8 to provide both energy and tactical flexibility to a midfield that remains anchored by Bruno Guimaraes, despite interest in the Brazilian from Arsenal.







