Newcastle CEO reveals stance on potential Sandro Tonali sale amid Man Utd transfer interest

Newcastle United CEO Hopkinson has insisted that any player departures this summer will happen only on the club's terms. Addressing the possibility of losing another marquee name, he said: "We haven't got an overall strategy with regard to players out, necessarily. We think through what players might or might not want to do this summer. But if an Isak-like scenario presents itself again, any player under contract is going to leave on our terms and we're going to maximise the opportunity that might represent for the club.

"Going forward, our strategy is to buy well and sell well. Buying well does not necessarily mean spending the most money. It means working in the marketplace for the players that generate the most value for this club rather than the fee paid for them. So there are a multitude of things we need to employ, including developing our own, looking for opportunities in the marketplace and making sure we are maximising our opportunity within the available price we can produce."