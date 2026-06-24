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'Newcastle must be laughing!' - Barcelona urged to 'check if the ink's dry' on Anthony Gordon's contract after 'poor' World Cup display for England
O'Hara demands Gordon is dropped
Gordon started for Thomas Tuchel's side in their 0-0 draw on Tuesday night but was substituted after 65 minutes. Speaking on talkSPORT, Jamie O'Hara did not hold back in his assessment of the performance and insisted that Marcus Rashford must take his place in the starting lineup.
O'Hara said: "Gordon was poor. I don't care what anyone says. He was poor, nowhere near it and he's got to be better. Marcus Rashford has to start. I know there was talk about Rashford having a niggle or whatever, but he's come on and made a big impact. You can't start Gordon over Rashford. Rashford is a better player than Gordon."
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Struggles against a low block
Expanding on why Gordon failed to influence the game against Ghana, O'Hara pointed out his inability to break down a stubborn defensive setup. The lack of creativity on the ball was heavily scrutinised. O'Hara added: "They had a low block, compact, tight, the wingers have got to win you the game. Every time it went to Gordon, he did nothing with it. He's a good player, I'm not trying to dig him out here, but Rashford's a better player...he made three things happen in 10 minutes."
Tuchel will now have to carefully consider his attacking options ahead of the next fixture, with pressure mounting to make swift tactical adjustments.
Barcelona transfer questioned
The harsh spotlight has also shifted to Barcelona, who signed Gordon from Newcastle in a £70 million deal in May. Following the disappointing display, Gabby Agbonlahor strongly questioned the logic behind the massive transfer fee.
Speaking on talkSPORTBreakfast, Agbonlahor remarked: "If I'm Barcelona, I'm checking if the ink's dry. £70m for Gordon, Newcastle must be laughing. He wasn't great last season and he was poor in the first game. How he started and lasted as long as he did...the manager was going crazy on that left-hand side during the game. He just got the ball and looked like he had no tricks. He had a quick full-back against him and he had no ideas."
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What next for Gordon?
England must quickly regroup ahead of their decisive final group match against Panama. Thomas Tuchel’s side desperately need a victory to secure the top spot, as they are currently tied with Ghana on four points each. Gordon now faces an anxious wait to see if he will be dropped. Meanwhile, Barcelona will be watching closely, hoping their expensive recruit regains his form before the upcoming domestic campaign.