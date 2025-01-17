Liverpool and Arsenal beware: Newcastle are dark horses for the Premier League title with Thierry Henry-regen Alexander Isak leading remarkable resurgence

The Magpies are absolutely flying, and if their prolific No.14 can keep up his scintillating form then major silverware is a realistic goal

Just over a month ago, Newcastle looked in real danger of being dragged into a relegation battle, and serious questions were being asked over Eddie Howe's position in the dugout. After a chastening 4-2 loss at Brentford on December 7, the Magpies dropped to 12th in the table, having only won two of their previous 11 Premier League games.

Howe apologised to the visiting fans at the Gtech Community Stadium, before pledging "we will always work as hard as we can to put it right". Since then, Newcastle have delivered on the manager's promise in spectacular fashion.

They are now on a nine-match winning streak in all competitions, the joint-best run in the club's entire history, with 20 goals scored and only two conceded. Suddenly, Champions League qualification is in Newcastle's hands again, and they have one foot in the Carabao Cup final.

A charge for the Premier League title should not be ruled out either. Newcastle look capable of blowing away any team that's put in front of them, and it's time for Howe and his resurgent Magpies to start aiming for the very top, especially with ruthless Swedish frontman Alexander Isak leading their charge.