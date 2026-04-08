Neuer laments Real Madrid’s return to form… and declines to answer a question about the World Cup

On the other hand, Neuer firmly refused to discuss the possibility of a return to the German national team as the Mannschaft prepare for the 2026 World Cup finals, despite his outstanding performance that saw him named man of the match against Real Madrid.

When asked about the matter in the mixed zone after the match, the 40-year-old goalkeeper said: “Do we want to open this topic now? As I said before: we won’t open this topic here now. How did we play today? It was an amazing performance, and we’re not talking about the national team here. I’ve said my piece, and I’m currently focused on Bayern Munich.”

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Neuer confirmed that his full focus is currently on the second leg against Real Madrid, noting that the victory in the first leg represents an important step that must be consolidated at the Allianz Arena.