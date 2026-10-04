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Netherlands v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD4Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Netherlands player ratings vs Serbia: Joshua Zirkzee and Teun Koopmeiners secure vital victory

Netherlands
Serbia
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands vs Serbia

The Netherlands maintained their unbeaten run in the Nations League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Serbia in Eindhoven. Goals from Teun Koopmeiners and Joshua Zirkzee ensured the Oranje overcame a first-half equaliser from Mihajlo Cvetkovic.

The Netherlands displayed significant tactical flexibility in Eindhoven, eventually wearing down a resilient Serbian block to secure a 2-1 victory. Xavi Hernandez's side dominated the ball, enjoying 65% possession, yet they were frequently tested by the directness of the visitors. Teun Koopmeiners opened the scoring after 31 minutes, clinical in his spatial awareness, but the lead was short-lived as Mihajlo Cvetkovic capitalised on an Aleksa Terzic delivery just four minutes later to level proceedings before the interval.

In the second half, the introduction of Joshua Zirkzee proved the decisive masterstroke. The striker provided the focal point that the Oranje had lacked in the opening 45 minutes, latching onto a Tijjani Reijnders pass to restore the lead in the 72nd minute. Despite Serbia pushing for a late equaliser and racking up 15 shots of their own, the Dutch defence held firm to move to eight points in the group, keeping pace with Greece at the summit of Nations League A Group 2.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Bart Verbruggen - 7/10

    A reliable presence between the sticks, Verbruggen made four saves to keep Serbia at bay. He was relatively helpless for the Cvetkovic goal, which was a well-executed transition, but his distribution helped the Dutch bypass the initial Serbian press.

    Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

    On his milestone 100th cap, the captain was a pillar of composure. He marshalled the backline with authority, winning his individual duels and ensuring the Dutch remained compact even when Serbia threatened on the counter. A vintage performance for the centurion.

    Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

    As ever, Dumfries was a constant outlet on the right flank, providing width and physicality. While he lacked his usual pinpoint delivery in the final third, his recovery runs were vital in tracking Aleksa Terzic during Serbian transitions.

    Micky van de Ven - 7/10

    Utilising his recovery pace to great effect, Van de Ven acted as the perfect insurance policy for the Dutch high line. He made several key interceptions and looked comfortable stepping into midfield to aid the build-up play.

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    Midfield

    Teun Koopmeiners - 8/10

    The Juventus man showed why he is so highly valued, timing his run perfectly to slot home the opening goal in the 31st minute. His ability to link the defensive third with the attack was the engine behind the Dutch dominance in the first half.

    Tijjani Reijnders - 8/10

    Reijnders was the creative heartbeat of the side, eventually providing the crucial assist for Zirkzee's winning goal. His vertical passing and energy in the transition phases made him the standout technician on the pitch.

    Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

    A steady performance from the Liverpool man, who focused on ball retention and recycling play. He was substituted just before the hour mark as Xavi sought more directness, but he did his job in maintaining the rhythm of the game.

    Joey Veerman - 6/10

    Veerman struggled to fully impose his passing range on the game against a crowded Serbian midfield. He was tidy but lacked the incisive final ball required to break the deadlock before being replaced in the 59th minute.

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    Attack

    Noa Lang - 5/10

    Lang failed to truly ignite on the wing, often finding himself isolated against a disciplined Serbian back five. He was unable to register a shot on target before being withdrawn in a triple substitution.

    Mexx Meerdink - 5/10

    The young striker found it difficult to impact the game as the focal point, struggling to get significant touches inside the box. He was replaced at half-time as the Dutch sought a more physical presence upfront.

    Crysencio Summerville - 6/10

    Summerville showed flashes of brilliance with his dribbling and acceleration, but his final decision-making occasionally let him down. He remained a threat until the end, keeping the Serbian full-backs occupied.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Joshua Zirkzee - 9/10

    The game-changer. Coming on at half-time, Zirkzee transformed the Dutch attack. His movement was superior, and he took his 72nd-minute goal with the confidence of a seasoned international, proving to be the match-winner.

    Ruben van Bommel - 6/10

    Replaced Lang in the 59th minute and provided fresh energy on the flank, helping to stretch the Serbian defence in the final half-hour.

    Jorrel Hato - 6/10

    A solid cameo from the youngster, who helped solidify the left side of the defence as the Netherlands looked to protect their lead.

    Gjivai Zechiel - 6/10

    Introduced to add fresh legs to the midfield, Zechiel was disciplined in his positioning and helped close down Samardzic and Lukic late on.

    Quinten Timber - N/A

    Came on in the 82nd minute for Reijnders and helped see the game out.

    Xavi Hernandez - 8/10

    Tactically astute, Hernandez recognised the lack of impact from his starting front three and made the decisive call to introduce Zirkzee at the break. His triple substitution at the hour mark further regained control of a match that was starting to drift.