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Netherlands WC 26 kit Nike
Renuka Odedra

Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Netherlands 2026 kits revealed - from a new version of the iconic orange to a sleek new away strip.

Netherlands 2026 World Cup kits have landed, and  pays homage to the impact Dutch football has on the game. 

Netherlands kits at NikeShop now

Orange at a world cup always screams the Netherlands and Nike have released brand new home and away kits for the nation, Inspired by a national culture of experimentation and innovation, the collection reflects the Dutch belief that football. From Total Football to modern tactics, Dutch influence has reshaped the game through ideas rather than scale. 

The design language celebrates clarity, balance and progress — representing a federation defined by curiosity, creativity and forward thinking. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Netherlands 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Netherlands WC 26 Home Nike

    Netherlands Home Kit

    The Netherlands home kit reimagines the iconic Oranje through amplification rather than reinvention. Designed to be seen from a distance, the kit delivers the most vibrant expression of Dutch orange to date. An innovative lenticular federation crest introduces movement and dimensionality, shifting appearance as players move on the pitch. The home kit is unmistakable, energetic and proudly Dutch.

    Netherlands kits at NikeShop now

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  • Netherlands WC 26 AwayNike

    Netherlands Away Kit

    The away kit revives the Netherlands’ historic all-white look. Inspired by microscopic gradients, a horizontal orange fade runs across the kit, symbolising experimentation and precision. The oversized, centred lenticular crest reinforces innovation as identity. Clean lines and geometric balance reflect Dutch design principles while signaling a progressive future.

    Netherlands kits at NikeShop now

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