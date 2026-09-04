Mudryk's comeback begins! Tottenham winger ready for first competitive appearance in 21 months as Roberto De Zerbi reveals how long he could play

Tottenham head coach De Zerbi has provided a significant update on Mudryk’s fitness, confirming the winger is available to make his club debut this Saturday. The 25-year-old has been stuck on the sidelines since November 2024, but his manager believes he is now capable of contributing to the first team.

"I don’t know how much time he needs to be available to start the game," the Spurs head coach said in his pre-match press conference. "One part of the game, I think he’s ready right now to play 20, 15, 30 minutes."

The news comes as a major boost for a Tottenham side looking to ignite their season under De Zerbi. Mudryk has recently been involved with Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea squad during their pre-season tour, but his competitive drought remains the primary concern for the coaching staff as they integrate him into the squad.