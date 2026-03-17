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‘They’ll be knocking on the door’ - Morgan Rogers transfer prediction as Aston Villa fight to keep hold of £100m-rated Chelsea & Man Utd-linked star
From £15m to £100m: Rogers' stock has soared
The Villans pulled off quite the coup when acquiring Rogers in February 2024 as part of a package that could be worth up to £15 million ($20m). The odd eyebrow was raised when that deal was done, with the talented midfielder having spent less than one full season as a regular at Championship side Middlesbrough.
A stunning impact has been made in the West Midlands, as Halesowen native Rogers returned to his roots, with a 14-goal return last season earning him the PFA Young Player of the Year award. Double figures have been reached again this term, while taking his tally of senior international caps to 12.
It is being suggested that Rogers could pip Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Jude Bellingham to England’s No.10 role this summer, with another prominent shop window set to be graced. If Villa were to miss out on Champions League qualification, then an ever-growing list of suitors will begin to plot moves for a player that apparently comes with a £100m ($133m) price tag.
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Could Rogers leave if Villa miss out on Champions League football?
Quizzed on whether there is fear at Villa Park regarding Rogers’ future, Gray - speaking in association with BetSelect.co.uk - told GOAL: “Well, obviously there is. I don't think they'll sell Morgan before the summer. I think that's a given. I think Villa already lost Jacob Ramsey last year, a really talented young footballer, as we're seeing now in Newcastle, because of financial regulations that said he was a home-grown player so we had to get rid of him. It took £40 million for him, but they still lost a fantastic player who would have been invaluable right now when you consider how many injuries Villa have had in that midfield department.
“So I think for Morgan it's a big decision because I know he's talented. We see that on a weekly basis. I know he wants to succeed. I can see that. He has an amazing talent that others would love to get hold of. No doubt about that.
“It would take a lot of money to shift him, that's one thing. And it depends how persuasive Unai Emery can be in keeping him. I'd say to him, ‘listen, we're going to go forward, we're moving forward, look at the improvement we've made in the last two years and look where we're playing now - we're up in Champions League positions, we could be Champions League next year, although that's not certain at the moment, the way things are, the way they're playing’.
“But if they can convince him that his future lies at Villa Park, that would be great. But there's absolutely no doubt they'll be knocking on the door for him, because he's hugely talented.”
Role model: Rogers left Man City in order to thrive
Regardless of where Rogers is playing his football in 2026-27, he has become an example to others of what can be achieved when leaving a supposed comfort zone. He was not afraid to sever ties with Manchester City and take a step backwards in order to move forwards again.
Ex-Villa striker Gray - who made history in 1977 when winning the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year double - added on Rogers proving that hanging around at a big club is not always the best idea: “You could throw Cole Palmer into that as well, who was at City. He could have stayed there, earned a really good living, got a couple of games now and again, but he said, ‘no, I'm going to pitch my wagon, I'm going to go to Chelsea, I'm going to try there’, and look what's happened to him. So you can look at that and say that's what can happen.
“But I don't know Morgan that well, I don't know his mindset, I don't know where he feels his next step needs to be, but you can be sure if it's away from Villa Park, he won't be short of offers, that's for sure.”
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Rogers' contract: When new deal at Aston Villa runs until
Back in November, Villa tied Rogers to a new contract that is due to run until 2031. That agreement is helping to keep his valuation as high as possible, while there are said to be no PSR concerns heading towards another transfer window.
The Villans' resolve may, however, be tested over the coming months - especially if their most creative influence stars on the World Cup stage. Rogers has already shown that he is an ambitious character and will believe that his career path leads to the very top of the global game.
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