Morgan Rogers tipped to make sensational £80m transfer move to Premier League powerhouse as Aston Villa legend thinks even Man Utd could tempt England star despite enduring another terrible season

Collymore added on where the powerful playmaker could end up and why: “Morgan Rogers will look at the situation and say at the end of the season - I saw an interview with him a few days ago and it was top four or FA Cup? He said ‘FA Cup because I want to win a trophy, I haven’t won one yet’. I think he is very much an old school player that will go where he feels that he will get the best chance to win trophies.

“If all of a sudden PSR changes in the summer, Villa can spend whatever they like and they are playing Champions League football - which at the moment is looking likely-ish, although I do think they can be reeled in by Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Spurs because the bodies that they have got - if they were to get in the top four and win the FA Cup, then he could say ‘there is nothing really to go for, I have won a trophy at a progressive club, with a manager that loves me, I’m top man’. Maybe he could be given the captaincy, something like that.

“If they get into the top four and Villa don’t win the cup, which is as likely as not, I think there will be three or four of the big boys that will be hovering around and would think nothing of paying 75-80 million and give you a couple of Chelsea rejects, Liverpool rejects, Man United rejects.

“Villa, firstly have a track record - you’ve seen what they have done with Victor Lindelof - of making those kind of players better. Those kind of clubs would be happy to get them off the wage sheet and you can mess around with PSR by doing so.

“I think Morgan Rogers is ambitious enough to want to go to a Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United. I think it would be only those three clubs. I don’t see Liverpool needing that kind of upgrade at the moment. I could certainly see a Manchester City, where of course he started, a Manchester United, that are always spending money, Arsenal even - alongside a Declan Rice, that would be pretty awesome if they were champions - and a Chelsea that always seem to have the money to spend. I could see it happening.

“But in terms of him starting games at the World Cup, like with Morgan Gibbs-White if he were to get into the squad, I think Jude Bellingham is No.1 pick and England would need to have two or three poor games at the World Cup for anybody else to start alongside Declan Rice.”