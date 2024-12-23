Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

More Marcus Rashford drama! The Man Utd transfer ploy that has left the wantaway attacker fuming – revealed

M. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfers

Marcus Rashford is reportedly fuming at Manchester United as they sounded out potential buyers without consulting him first.

  • England international ready for new challenge
  • Seeing move mooted in January window
  • Red Devils sounding out potential buyers
