'Nobody told us' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe criticised for quietly ending Man Utd charity payments in latest controversial effort to reduce Red Devils spending
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly slashed the £40,000 annual charity contribution in his latest controversial attempt to reduce spending at the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ratcliffe has been ruthless in slashing expenditure
- Has now reduced funding to AFMUP
- Did not pay last two quarterly payments of £10,000