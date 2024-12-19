'Very petty' - Man Utd slammed after introducing more cost-cutting measures as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is accused of 'pinching off people at the bottom of the ladder'
Manchester United have come in for criticism with Sir Jim Ratcliffe accused of "pinching off people" due to his latest cost-cutting measure.
- Man Utd cut steward bonuses by £150
- Used to receive £100 for every 10 matches
- Steward of the Week cash prize also cancelled