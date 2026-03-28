'Crazy idea!' - Why Mohamed Salah won't complete sensational return to Roma

The bond between Salah and Roma remains incredibly strong, nearly a decade after he swapped the Italian capital for Merseyside. During his two-year stint with the Giallorossi from 2015 to 2017, the forward became a fan favourite and established himself as one of Europe's premier attacking talents. With his departure from Anfield now a reality, reports in England suggest that Roma are among the options being weighed up by the 33-year-old. The idea of Salah returning home to where his global ascent began is a dream for many Roma fans, but the transition from sentimental desire to a formal contract is fraught with complications.