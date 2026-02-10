Mohamed Salah's Saudi transfer saga begins! Liverpool star in talks with Pro League giants over summer move after shift in stance

Salah was arguably Liverpool's key performer as they stormed to the Premier League title in Arne Slot's debut campaign as manager at Anfield. The Egypt international scored 29 goals in England's top flight last year - the most since his first season on Merseyside back in 2017-18 - on top of 18 assists, but he has been far less prolific this time around.

After signing a contract extension in April, Salah has scored just four Premier League goals this season, but that return hasn't diminished interest from Saudi Arabia. Foot Mercato report that negotiations between Salah and Al-Ittihad have started and that there is more optimism this year that a deal will be agreed than there was 12 months ago. The 33-year-old is now thought to be more open about moving to the Middle East, where he would probably become the biggest star in the league despite the presence of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane.