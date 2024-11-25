MLS Rewind: LA Galaxy destroy Minnesota United, Giroud and LAFC Stunned by Seattle Sounders, RBNY claim Hudson River Derby and Atlanta United's magic runs out

GOAL takes a look at action from the MLS Conference semifinals, recapping a thrilling weekend of playoff soccer.

The 2024 MLS Playoffs kicked off with multiple upsets in the opening round and the semifinals continued what has been a dramatic postseason for the league.

After Atlanta United magically defeated Inter Miami in the first round of the playoffs, people thought they might be MLS' team of destiny in 2024. However, their fairytale run ran out in the Conference Semifinals, when Orlando City scraped by them with a 1-0 victory. Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the Hudson River Derby took center-stage in the playoffs as the New York Red Bulls were able to respond to two regular season defeats to their heated rivals New York City Football Club with a 2-0 win at Citi Field.

In the Western Conference, the upsets continued as No. 1 seed LAFC were stunned in extra-time by the resilient Seattle Sounders, who were missing two key players in Paul Rothrock and Nouhou Tolo, and lost a third in Yeimar Gomez to injury during the match. It was a heroic performance from Brian Schmetzer's side as they won 2-1. The Galaxy, though, would ensure they have a similar fate as they thumped Minnesota United 6-2. The win cements their current status as favorites for the tournament.

GOAL takes a look at what happened, who shined and what the major storylines were around each game.