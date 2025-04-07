MLS Power Rankings: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami shine while Minnesota United FC, San Diego FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps continue to make their case

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

Matchday 7 brought unexpected results - to say the least.

Struggling Toronto FC held Inter Miami to a draw, while LAFC fell to a very poor Houston Dynamo side. Meanwhile, on MLS's 30th anniversary match between D.C. United and the San Jose Earthquakes, Bruce Arena's men pummeled Christian Benteke and Co. into the pitch at PayPal Park - putting six past them.

The Columbus Crew found yet another result, joining the Herons as MLS' only two unbeaten teams on the year still.

In the Western Conference, teams put on a show. The Vancouver Whitecaps shut out the Colorado Rapids, as did San Diego FC with the Seattle Sounders, while Minnesota United FC hit the road and handed NYCFC their first home loss of the year. Then, in their first match of the post-Peter Vermes era, Sporting KC pulled a rabbit out of the hat and stunned St. Louis CITY SC for their first three points of the campaign as well.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings were released on March 31.