This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025Getty
Chris Burton

MLS told how it can become ‘the biggest league in the world’ and attract top European players as ex-Arsenal and Colorado Rapids star sends Lionel Messi and Christian Pulisic message

L. MessiMajor League SoccerUSAC. PulisicInter Miami CF

Former MLS star Anders Limpar has explained how the most ambitious of American sporting enterprises can become “the biggest league in the world”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Argentine icon has helped to raise profile
  • USMNT stars still head to Europe
  • Big businesses urged to invest in league
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches