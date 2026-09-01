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Adhe Makayasa

Mikey Moore seals FC Koln loan switch from Tottenham following standout Rangers spell

Transfers
M. Moore
Tottenham Hotspur
FC Koeln
Premier League
Bundesliga

Tottenham Hotspur prospect Mikey Moore has completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side FC Koln following a prolific spell at Rangers. The 19-year-old winger registered seven goals and four assists during his time in Scotland, and he now heads to Germany to gain further top-flight first-team experience across the 2026-27 campaign.

  • Moore seals Bundesliga move

    The English youngster has officially joined Koln on a season-long loan from Tottenham. The switch follows an impressive 2025-26 campaign with Rangers, where he made 47 appearances and scooped the Young Player of the Year award. Having already featured 21 times for Spurs at senior level, the winger now seeks regular first-team minutes in the German top flight.


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    Sporting director backs teenager

    Koln sporting director Thomas Kessler enthusiastically welcomed the young winger in an official club statement: "Despite his young age, Mikey already displays remarkable maturity."

    Kessler underlined his confidence in the attacker's quality, adding: "He possesses excellent technical ability, is creative and bold in one-on-one situations, and consistently poses a threat in attack thanks to his dynamism and carefree style. His profile will expand our options in the final third and give us added versatility. We are convinced that he will take the next steps in his development with us."

  • Winger relishes German challenge

    Moore revealed he was immediately swayed by the club's persistent interest and attacking philosophy during negotiations: "The club showed great interest right from the start. The talks with the management went really well; the prospect of playing in the Bundesliga here and the way the club wants to play made my decision an easy one."

    The England youth international also outlined his ambition to make an immediate impact: "The team has got off to a great start. I watched both the cup matches and the game against Hoffenheim. I'm delighted to be here now - and I want to help the team by scoring as many goals and providing as many assists as possible, so that we can keep this up and have a good season."

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  • Tottenham Hotspur v Charlton Athletic - Carabao Cup Second RoundGetty Images Sport

    Stuttgart clash awaits debutant

    The 19-year-old talent is in line for a swift Bundesliga debut when Koln visit VfB Stuttgart on Friday. Rene Wagner's side arrive in high spirits after opening the season with a 2-1 DFB-Pokal win against Wurzburger Kickers and a 3-2 league victory over Hoffenheim. Teaming up with fellow Englishmen Reigan Heskey and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, the teenager sharpens an in-form attack looking to extend a flawless start.

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FC Koeln
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Premier League
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Nottingham Forest
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