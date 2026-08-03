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Mikel Arteta 'has spoken' with Vinicius Junior! Arsenal boss holds direct talks with Real Madrid superstar as record-breaking asking price revealed
Arteta leads the charm offensive
Arsenal's interest in Vinicius Junior has gathered pace following reports that Arteta has personally spoken with the Brazil international about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium. The latest developments come after reports that the Gunners are keen to sign the Real Madrid forward this summer.
Vinicius' future has been thrown into doubt amid his ongoing contract situation. The winger is under contract until 2027, but reports claim Madrid have told him they will sell him this summer if he does not accept their latest renewal offer rather than risk losing him for nothing when his deal expires.
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Arsenal steps up Vinicius Jr pursuit
According to AS, Arteta has 'taken charge' of Arsenal's pursuit by outlining the club's long-term vision directly to Vinicius. The report claims the Spaniard explained how important the winger would be to a side aiming to establish itself as Europe's dominant force. The report adds that Arsenal's project for the 2026-27 season would largely revolve around Vinicius, offering him a leading role that is reportedly less certain at Real Madrid.
Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin has corroborated reports of the high-level dialogue, stating on X: "Arteta has spoken with Vinicius Junior. He has explained the Arsenal project to him and the importance of Vinicius in the club’s growth."
Real Madrid set massive asking price
While the prospect of a move is gaining traction, Real Madrid are not prepared to let their star man go cheaply. The report suggests that Los Blancos have slapped a €150 million (£128.4m) price tag on the 26-year-old, a figure that would make him the most expensive acquisition in Premier League history. He would surpass the previous record held by Alexander Isak, following the Swedish international’s £125 million move from Newcastle United to Liverpool in the summer of 2025.
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Mourinho breaks silence on talisman's future
Amidst the growing noise surrounding a move to London, new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has addressed the situation following his side's recent pre-season friendly against Fiorentina. The Portuguese tactician is desperate to integrate his star players back into the squad after the World Cup break. Mourinho admitted he is feeling the strain of an incomplete squad, but he expects Vinicius to report for duty in the coming days regardless of the mounting transfer speculation linking him with Arteta's side.
Speaking via the club's official website, Mourinho said: "On Monday, Vini Jr, Brahim [Diaz], and Bernardo [Silva] will arrive. Little by little, until the boys who played in the World Cup semifinals and final arrive, with the final being only [Marc] Cucurella." While Mourinho expects his talisman back, the pressure from Arsenal's side continues to grow as the transfer deadline approaches.
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