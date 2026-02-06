Getty
‘Wish him the best’ - Mikel Arteta thanks Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as former Arsenal team-mate closes in on Celtic move
Arteta wishes Ox well
Oxlade-Chamberlain had been training with Arsenal's youth teams as he looked to prepare for his next potential move. Now, he is closing in on a move to Celtic, with boss Martin O'Neill confirming that the former England international is closing in on a move north of the border.
He said: "I spoke to him this morning. I think he wants to come. I think he's coming. I would have assumed he's got a lot of options. There was talk at Arsenal because they might pick up injuries. I'm delighted he's going to come. I think he's doing a medical tomorrow and all being well, I hope he signs up."
He joked: "I think the football club itself has convinced him more than anything else. We might be having this conversation in the next 48 hours and he might come up and see what the weather's like and head back down."
He added: "I've spoken to him, but I'm sure he has plenty of options, maybe closer to London. I'd be very interested in doing it. I'm surprised people haven't taken him up," O'Neill said on Tuesday when asked about Oxlade-Chamberlain."I think he was very excited about what we were saying. He knows all about the club, he's a big friend of Joe Hart and Joe has spoken to him - not on our behalf. It's something we're interested in but if it doesn't materialise, it doesn't materialise."
- AFP
Arteta's well-wishes
Arteta played alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain for Arsenal and has now wished the midfielder well.
He said: "He’s been brilliant, it's been great to share some time with him, his experiences.
"Obviously we played together as well, so some great memories. It's been really helpful to us.
"Hopefully we could help him and support him in that tough period for him and wish him all the very best whatever he decides to do."
Oxlade-Chamberlain explained earlier this year that his move to link up with the Gunners was his own idea, as he discussed the prospect with academy manager Per Mertesacker.
He said: “I spoke to Per. I asked him if it would be possible to come and train with the under-21s, and I explained how I thought I could add value as well by working with the young players. Per liked the idea, and then he obviously had to get that signed off internally.”
At the time, Arteta said of his former team-mate: “One of the best characters I met in football. If we can help him and give him the space to get up to speed and the capacity to find a club, it’s a joy. I had the privilege to play with him and, if he is around, he will be a really good role model to have around the team.”
Oxlade-Chamberlain aiming for new start
Oxlade-Chamberlain has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Besiktas at the end of the 2024/25 season. He made 50 appearances for the Turkish club but has since been working on keeping his fitness up. During his time at Arsenal, he made 198 appearances, and at Liverpool, he played 146 times. He has won 35 caps for England, and scored seven goals for the Three Lions, but will now be out to make an impact in Scotland.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Celtic face Dundee this weekend before playing Livingston on Wednesday. Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his debut in the latter fixture if he signs in time.
Advertisement