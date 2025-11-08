Getty Images Sport
'I'm upset and frustrated' - Mikel Arteta says he felt 'pain in my tummy' after seeing Arsenal lose clean sheet record in Sunderland draw
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal miss chance to open up big lead
Arsenal went behind through a Dan Ballard goal 10 minutes before the break. The former Gunners trainee rifled past Raya from close range after being played in by fellow defender Nordi Mukiele.
Mikel Arteta's side pushed hard for an equaliser after the restart and were duly rewarded in the 54th minute as Bukayo Saka beat Robin Roefs at his near post after some good pressing by the visitors to force Enzo Le Fee into a mistake in his own half.
Martin Zubimendi cannoned an effort off the crossbar as Arsenal looked to go in front and it was Leandro Trossard who came up clutch once more to rifle past Roefs from 20 yards.
Arsenal looked set for a huge three points but were forced to share the spoils as Brobbey managed to work his way between Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes to bag a late equaliser.
'I'm upset and frustrated'
And after the stalemate at the Stadium of Light, Arteta admitted his is 'upset and frustrated' as Arsenal were unable to hold out for what would have been a huge win in the Premier League title race. When asked what his emotions were in that 94th minute, Arteta replied: "Again, unsatisfied because I want to win. And the game was almost there, but you know this is the Premier League and the manner that they play, they're going to hang in there when it's just one goal difference there.
"I'm upset and frustrated because it's an action that we can defend better, but as well you have to give credit to the opposition to do what they've done, to put the ball there, to head the ball the way they've done it, and then they strike it to do that action and to put the ball in the net and sometimes you have to do that and recognise that as well."
And on the clean sheet record ending, Arteta said: ""I felt a pain in my tummy. I don't want to concede any goals. It was a goal and put the game in a difficult position."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta reserves praise for Sunderland
Arteta was also asked about Sunderland, and whether the other title challengers will have a difficult game at the Stadium of Light this season. The Black Cats have started the season brilliantly following their promotion, with Saturday's draw taking them up into the top four.
"That's the Premier League, you don't get to any place in the Premier League where you think you're going to have a comfortable afternoon, evening, how you want to call it," Arteta added. "And again, it's not a coincidence what they are doing, and they decide to be where they are and we do as well."
Sunderland have already claimed some notable results this season as they beat Chelsea, and drew with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Regis Le Bris' side are also the first team to score more than once against Arsenal since Liverpool back in May.
Tough games to come for the Gunners
Arsenal will be hoping that title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool play out a draw when they duo meet at the Etihad Stadium. The Gunners' title rivals sit seven and eight points, respectively, off the north London side, and a stalemate in Manchester will see Arteta's men retain their six-point gap at the top heading into the international break.
Arsenal then face a testing return to domestic duties later this month as they take on London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea to see out November. Sandwiched in between the successive London derbies is a Champions League tie with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Bayern, like Arsenal, were also held to a 2-2 draw on Saturday as a late Harry Kane header rescued a point for the Bavarian giants. Vincent Kompany's men are one of three teams, along with the Gunners and Serie A giants Inter, to boast a 100% record in the Champions League this season.
Advertisement