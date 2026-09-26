'Kevin was amazing' - Mika Godts salutes De Bruyne masterclass in Belgium victory against Italy

Speaking to UEFAafter the final whistle, the Paris Saint-Germain forward loved every minute of the attacking display orchestrated by De Bruyne, though he was quick to warn against complacency.

Discussing the display and the playmaker's masterclass, Godts said: "We played very well, especially in the first half when we created plenty of chances. It was fun. We have a lot of talent upfront, and Kevin [De Bruyne] was amazing with those passes. However, we play again in three days, and we must remain humble."