Michail Antonio training with Championship club as comeback nears following near-death car crash and release from West Ham

Antonio would certainly appear to boast the hunger required to join the ranks at King Power Stadium. He told TNT Sports recently of wanting to land another contract: "I wasn’t done with football and I didn't want my career to be finished literally in a car crash.

"The very first thing is, as soon as I could speak to the doctor, the first thing I said to him was, ‘Am I going to play again?’, and from him saying to me, ‘Yes’, that was me, no problem, that’s all I need to know. I knew I had more in me and I knew I’ve still got more in me."

Antonio made three appearances for Jamaica at the CONCACAF Gold Cup over the summer, taking him to 24 caps, and remains determined to get back on the goal trail.

He added on his experience with the Reggae Boyz: "I was back on the pitch within six months. I played a couple of games for Jamaica in June. Still to this day it burns me.

"The first time I get on the pitch, there was a time where a player at Jamaica, he’s gone through, I’m standing open goal, all he needed to do was roll me the ball. I was screaming at him. Let me have this moment, first game back, comeback story, it’s written in the stars. He missed and you know the worst thing about it? He missed it and it goes half a yard behind me. I’m stretching my leg, I’m stretching my leg so much just to get a touch but it goes behind me."