Michael Owen backs Arsenal to retain Premier League title but warns Man City and Tottenham are ready to challenge

Arsenal finally ended their long wait for silverware last season when Mikel Arteta led them to a historic first Premier League title in 22 years. The Gunners have wasted no time in strengthening their squad for the title defence, securing the marquee signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United to bolster their midfield options.

Former Liverpool and Manchester United forward Michael Owen believes that while Arsenal are the team to beat, the title race will be far from a procession.

Speaking to Metro, Owen explained his stance on the upcoming battle at the summit of the table. ‘I think there can be a few title challengers this season,’ Owen said. ‘You look at Arsenal’s points tally and it wasn’t in the nineties so they only have to drop a little and with Chelsea not in Europe, they can mount a challenge."