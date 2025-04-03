'A sign of respect' - Michael Olise told the one thing he must do to 'understand' Bayern Munich as club legend Franck Ribery explains how winger can become one of the best in the world
Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery wants Michael Olise to "understand" the club and adviced him on how he can become one of world's best players.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Olise has been an excellent signing for Bayern
- Frenchman considered to be Ribery's successor
- Legendary player explained how Olise can become one of the best