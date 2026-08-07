Getty/GOAL
Win or bust! Michael Carrick sent Man Utd trophy warning by Premier League title winner as key trait shared with Sir Alex Ferguson is highlighted
Carrick signed two-year contract as Man Utd boss
Carrick knows what it takes to collect prestigious prizes, having picked up 18 - including five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown - during his playing days at Old Trafford. The challenge facing him now is how best to go about trying to replicate that success.
An SOS call from the Theatre of Dreams was answered in mid-January following United’s decision to part company with Ruben Amorim. A familiar face was asked to return stability in the dugout.
Carrick fared admirably in that task, with 12 wins being picked up across 17 matches. With a third-place finish and Champions League qualification wrapped up, a two-year contract offer was duly tabled.
There has been talk of the Red Devils coming back into title contention, if shrewd recruitment business can be carried out in the latest transfer window, with there an expectation in Manchester for trophy triumphs to be delivered on an annual basis.
- Getty
Does Carrick need to win a trophy as Man Utd manager?
Quizzed on whether Carrick will face uncomfortable questions if he falls short in that department, ex-United winger Sharpe - speaking courtesy of NetBet - told GOAL: “Absolutely. He's at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, so if you're not winning things at the end of every season, then there's definitely questions asked and pressure to be mounted.
“I think he'll be expecting to win something. I think the fans will. I think the board will. There's no hiding it. You have to win everything and win something every year. That just goes with the territory.”
The important traits that Carrick shares with Ferguson
Sharpe was another to form part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s golden era of success at Old Trafford. Carrick will have taken plenty of important lessons from the time that he spent working under the legendary Scot.
Asked to pick out the most important traits that United’s current boss needs to have taken from his one-time mentor, Sharpe added: “I don't know if Michael needs to take anything from Alex Ferguson.
“I think you should learn from managers you've played under and take little bits from them, but certainly the winning mentality from Sir Alex. He wanted to win every game, no matter whether it was home or away, if it was a tough game or an easy game, every game needed to be won and I think Michael's the same as that.
“I think there's a discipline he has in and around the dressing room during games, during training, even in pre-season games this season. I think he has the right attitude from everyone.
“I don't know if there's anything specific, but just work ethic and a winning mentality. I think the main thing is to get the team starting on the front foot from the first whistle. I think too many times over the last few seasons they've started off a little bit shoddy and a little bit lacklustre and teams have nipped in front. Then it's hard to come and get results back, but I think if you can get on the front foot and start positive and put teams under pressure, I think he's got a chance of doing well.”
- Getty
Man Utd fixtures 2026-27: Friendlies & Premier League opener
United have been able to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with the likes of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos being acquired. Further reinforcements are considered to be required in defensive and attacking departments.
The new Premier League season is now a matter of weeks away, with the Red Devils set to get their ball rolling against Hull City on August 22 - after facing Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds and AC Milan in their final friendly fixtures.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting