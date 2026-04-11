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Michael Carrick confirms he is leading Man Utd's summer transfer planning despite uncertainty over his Old Trafford future
Interim boss taking the lead
Carrick has confirmed he is being consulted on United's long-term recruitment and contract decisions, even as the club continues to evaluate its options for a permanent head coach. Since taking over from Amorim in January, the former Red Devils midfielder has enjoyed a stunning run of form, guiding the side to seven wins in 10 matches and a third-place spot in the Premier League.
Despite the lack of clarity regarding his own position beyond the end of the current campaign, Carrick is fully immersed in the administrative side of the club's rebuild. Speaking about his involvement in the recent decision to extend Harry Maguire's contract, Carrick made it clear that he is not merely a placeholder until May.
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Carrick's role in squad planning
“Certainly, in the role I’m in, there’s decisions that need taking care of,” Carrick explained when questioned about his influence on the club's recent moves. “I said it as soon as I came here - I’m part of that and whatever that looks like moving forward, I’m part of that. I’m trying to improve things and make things better all the time. Certainly there’s conversations in different directions and different things that I’m definitely part of. And I think it should be that way anyway, because things need done. So I’m here to take care of that.”
His comments suggest a high level of trust from the Old Trafford hierarchy. While a Champions League finish would significantly boost his chances of landing the job permanently, the club are already leaning on his expertise to ensure they do not fall behind their rivals during a crucial transition period.
Maguire calls for summer investment
Maguire, who has undergone a resurgence under Carrick's tutelage, has echoed the manager's sentiment regarding the importance of the next few months. After signing his new deal, the England international stressed that the Red Devils must be aggressive in the market if they are to bridge the gap to the Premier League's elite.
“We've had a great few months under the manager,” Maguire said. “I feel like the squad is starting to look like something that is a strong squad. But this summer's going to be big, really, really big. We need more players, we need better quality, we need players to come into the starting eleven. Looking at the Premier League at the moment, I think over the last few years you've obviously had Manchester City, who were really tough to catch, and before the start of the season, you knew you had to put a points tally together where it was some going to catch them.”
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Chasing the elite bracket
United are reportedly prioritising a new central midfielder and a left-sided attacker as they head into a window that could define the next era of the club. Maguire believes that with the right additions, United can finally return to the title conversation and compete for the game's biggest prizes once again.
“I think next season you look at it and I think we've got to be in the bracket where if we get the recruitment right and everything's positive from now to the end of the season and we keep going on the curve there's no ceiling to where we can reach. We've got to be in the conversation to go and win the big trophies,” the defender added. For now, Carrick remains the man tasked with ensuring that curve continues upward.