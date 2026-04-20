Getty/GOAL
Michael Carrick’s best decision? Key call that could land Man Utd job as Premier League title winner explains why Red Devils do not need ‘big-name manager’
- Getty
Carrick answered SOS call following Amorim's sacking
Carrick knows all about life at Old Trafford from his playing days - where he won five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown - while also spending time as a coach in the respective backroom staffs of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The former England international headed out on his own when taking over at Middlesbrough, and pushed them into Championship promotion contention before leaving the Riverside Stadium during the summer of 2025. The 44-year-old made no secret of the fact that he wanted to return to the dugout somewhere.
He would not have expected another opportunity to present itself in Manchester, but answered an SOS call following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. Carrick has overseen eight wins from his 12 games at the helm, leading to United filling third spot in the Premier League table.
No decision on his long-term future has been made as yet, with various other names still being discussed - with several high-profile coaches set to become available during the off-season - but Carrick is being backed to fend off any competition and prove that a “big-name manager” is not required at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
What Carrick needs to do in order to land permanent Man Utd contract
Asked whether he expects Carrick to be in charge next season and what that huge call will ultimately rest on, former United defender Parker - speaking exclusively in association with Spreadex Sports - told GOAL: “I think it's about the way they finish off. I just think it's a solid finish, really.
“I think he's given them something they weren't expecting. They were hoping for Europe, I don't think they were expecting Champions League football. I think the opportunity has come about because it's a weak Premier League this season. It's not very strong at all - not great consistency at all in there with a lot of the teams. But I think if he goes and achieves that and you look at it, he could achieve it quite comfortably as well.
“You're hearing everyone out there trying to push big-name managers into the job. I don't think the job needs a big-name manager. Sir Alex Ferguson didn't come to Manchester United as a big-name manager. He came to Manchester United as somebody who split the two teams up in Scotland. When he did come down with us, people were thinking it was going to be a one-season wonder from what he'd done with Aberdeen. It's an incredible achievement - no one's ever gone near it since.
“So, on Michael Carrick's side of it, you look at him and you see by his manner, I think some people would want somebody who jumps around and things like that. They think that's what football's all about - having a manager who jumps around, harasses people when they're taking throw-ins and verbals with the fourth official. That's not him. I don't think you need to have watched Michael Carrick as a player to know that he doesn't get harassed like that. If he does get harassed, it's something serious and you should take notice.”
- Getty
The Ferguson-esque decision that has served Carrick well
Parker added on the best decision that Carrick has made: “I think he's proven himself. I think one of the great strengths that he did do was when he got Steve Holland to work with him.
“He could have brought in somebody who he played with. Everyone's going, that's predictable. But he doesn't. When he goes and gets a recognised coach, somebody who has got a better knowledge than what he has, that tells me that he wants to learn.
“On that side of it, he's doing exactly, in a way, what Sir Alex Ferguson has done. He brings in people who are better at doing things than what he is to improve his team and obviously improve his status as a manager. Steve Holland has been involved in a lot of success at Chelsea during that time with some good football and worked with great players at Chelsea.
“For me, there's a foundation now. It seems like the only thing that's going against him is a lot of players who played at Manchester United. Some of them just don't like the idea of him getting a job because they're seeing something different.
“Ole doing a job and him working for Ole is one of the bits I think that puts a lot of people off on that side of it. But Ole didn't do that bad a job. In the end, Ole got let down by the players, which is part and parcel of football today. You can only trust them so far in certain things and you have to refresh them in certain ways or you go out and work hard to get the ones that you can trust over a duration of time. They'll be honest with you when things aren't working out for them.
“I'm a believer in the fact that the achievement of getting Champions League should get him the job, the opportunity to actually start next season as a full-time manager.”
Man Utd board set to decide on next permanent manager
Carrick has made no secret of that fact that he would like to remain in charge of United and reap the rewards of the seeds that he has sown - with elite European competition seemingly back on the agenda for 2026-27 after a season without continental action of any kind.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS and the Glazer family do, however, need to decide whether the man currently calling the shots can be relied upon to spend wisely during the next transfer window and push the Red Devils back into contention for major honours at home and abroad.