Max Dowman gives Thierry Henry 'goosebumps' but Arsenal legend issues warning to English football on 16-year-old

In dramatic stoppage-time fashion, Arsenal prodigy Dowman etched his name into Premier League history by scoring to secure a 2–0 victory over Everton. At just 16 years and 73 days old, the skillful right winger became the youngest player ever to score in England’s top flight.

Dowman had already made waves in English football, debuting in the Premier League at the tender age of 15. His record-breaking strike now sees him surpass Everton’s James Vaughan, who held the distinction of youngest scorer for more than two decades, making Dowman over six months younger at the time of his landmark goal.

"I get goosebumps, to be honest," Henry said while appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. "I get goosebumps - I don't often get goosebumps, but I remember my first moment, that level of expectation, I could relate. Even if you're not an Arsenal fan, I think at that particular moment, everyone could relate - and were happy for him. And (even putting) the Arsenal thing on the side... he gave me goosebumps."