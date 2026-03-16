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'Education first' - Wayne Rooney tells Arsenal sensaton Max Dowman to focus on school despite Premier League title heroics
Dowman becomes Premier League's youngest goalscorer
Dowman etched his name into the history books on Saturday, becoming the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 16 years and 73 days old. The Hale End graduate produced a stunning solo run to seal a 2-0 win over Everton, but Rooney insists the teenager shouldn't get carried away.
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School takes priority for record-breaker
Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former Everton and Manchester United striker highlighted the importance of life outside of football. "He has got his GCSEs and his education, I’m sure for him and his family, that’s important as well," Rooney said. "What an opportunity for him to be around the squad. He could be a Premier League winner when he’s still finishing school off. If it’s education first, I don’t think we’ll see much of him over the next few weeks. He won’t be in as much as he’d probably like, but then you’ve got many years ahead of you."
Rooney hails Dowman's fearless approach
While the scoring record dominated the headlines, Rooney was more impressed by the youngster's temperament on the pitch. The England U-19 international showed no sign of nerves during the high-stakes title run-in, a trait Rooney himself was famous for as a teenager at Goodison Park and Old Trafford.
"He seems, from the games I’ve watched, to not let that pressure affect him," Rooney noted. "He gets the ball, he holds on to it, he commits defenders, he goes to take them on, and so he definitely looks like he’s got a confidence about him."
Rooney added that the young star should be allowed to relish the moment: "Sometimes people think that enjoying success is arrogant and I just think they do it in the USA. They enjoy it and they celebrate it. So when we’ve got a young lad like that coming through as a 16-year-old, he’s clearly got a lot of ability and you just hope he can go and fulfil that potential. Let him enjoy it and go and express himself."
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What comes next for Dowman?
Dowman's emergence comes at a pivotal moment in what is shaping up to be an unforgettable season for Arsenal as they chase a historic quadruple. The north London club currently sits a comfortable nine points above Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table, but the high-stakes matches are coming thick and fast. Arteta's squad will next welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Emirates for the decisive second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie following a tense 1-1 draw in Germany. Shortly after their European commitments, the Gunners will lock horns with Pep Guardiola's men, this time battling for domestic silverware in a highly anticipated Carabao Cup final.
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