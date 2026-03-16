'Education first' - Wayne Rooney tells Arsenal sensaton Max Dowman to focus on school despite Premier League title heroics

While the scoring record dominated the headlines, Rooney was more impressed by the youngster's temperament on the pitch. The England U-19 international showed no sign of nerves during the high-stakes title run-in, a trait Rooney himself was famous for as a teenager at Goodison Park and Old Trafford.

"He seems, from the games I’ve watched, to not let that pressure affect him," Rooney noted. "He gets the ball, he holds on to it, he commits defenders, he goes to take them on, and so he definitely looks like he’s got a confidence about him."

Rooney added that the young star should be allowed to relish the moment: "Sometimes people think that enjoying success is arrogant and I just think they do it in the USA. They enjoy it and they celebrate it. So when we’ve got a young lad like that coming through as a 16-year-old, he’s clearly got a lot of ability and you just hope he can go and fulfil that potential. Let him enjoy it and go and express himself."