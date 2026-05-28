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Massimiliano Allegri agrees two-year contract at Napoli to replace Antonio Conte
De Laurentiis picks Allegri for the post-Conte era
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has moved decisively to secure a successor for Conte, after the Italian left the club by mutual consent at the conclusion of the season, settling on the experienced Allegri. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, negotiations between the two parties accelerated significantly over the last 24 hours, resulting in a full verbal agreement for Allegri to take the reins in Naples on a two-year deal.
The Tuscan tactician emerged as the top choice following a selection process that saw him beat out competition from other candidates, including outgoing Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano. With the verbal agreement now in place, the Partenopei are ready to pivot into a new chapter under one of the most successful managers in modern Serie A history.
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Legal teams begin work on contractual formalities
The transition from a verbal handshake to a formal appointment is already underway behind the scenes. Reports indicate that Napoli’s legal and administrative teams have already begun preparing the paperwork needed to formalise the deal for Allegri. Both lawyers and transfer officials are working through the final contractual details before the documents can be presented for definitive signatures.
While the terms of the two-year contract are understood to be settled, the club is meticulous in ensuring all administrative hurdles are cleared. This move signals De Laurentiis' desire to provide stability and elite leadership to a squad that remains ambitious both domestically and on the European stage.
Resolving the final hurdle with Milan
Despite the advanced state of negotiations with Napoli, one final obstacle remains before Allegri can be officially unveiled as the new Partenopei boss. Allegri must first resolve his current contractual situation with Milan after being sacked by the club. Navigating the exit from his previous employment is a standard but necessary step before he can legally commit his future to the reigning Southern giants.
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A proven winner tasked with Scudetto ambitions
The appointment represents a significant statement of intent from Napoli, as they bring in a coach with an glittering resume. Allegri has already won league titles with both Milan and Juventus, and his experience in managing the pressure of elite Italian clubs was a deciding factor for the Napoli hierarchy. Despite a dismal homecoming season at Milan in 2025-26, Napoli believe his track record and tactical acumen make him the ideal candidate. If finalised as expected, Allegri will inherit a squad preparing for another Champions League campaign while also attempting to mount a challenge for the Scudetto next season.