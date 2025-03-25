Mason Greenwood Brest Marseille Ligue 1Getty
Chris Burton

Mason Greenwood set deadline to save Marseille career after being dropped to the bench as ex-Man Utd forward makes extra effort to impress Roberto De Zerbi after public criticism

M. GreenwoodMarseilleTransfersLigue 1R. De ZerbiManchester United

Mason Greenwood has been set a deadline in which to save his Marseille career, with the ex-Manchester United forward being dropped to the bench.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Moved to France in the summer of 2024
  • Has registered 15 goals in Ligue 1
  • Generating transfer talk ahead of next window
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches