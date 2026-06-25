Mason Greenwood agrees terms with Fenerbahce as Marseille outline transfer fee demands

Club executives in France are maintaining a firm stance regarding negotiations despite facing imminent financial scrutiny from domestic regulators. Potential suitors believe the French club's current fiscal instability will force them into a compromised position.

An insider close to the Marseille hierarchy confided to L'Equipe: "Many suitors also think OM will sell Greenwood on the cheap this summer because the club is forced to sell players. But they are mistaken; there is too much at stake symbolically and financially regarding this matter."