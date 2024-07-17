'Out of my comfort zone' - Mary Earps gives candid insight into 'body confidence' struggles after Lionesses & PSG star 'unexpectedly' became face of Victoria's Secret bra campaign
England star Mary Earps has opened up on being the face of Victoria's Secret's latest campaign following "body confidence" issues growing up.
- Earps teams up with Victoria's Secret
- Opens up on body confidence issues
- Preparing for life at new side PSG