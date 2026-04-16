Revealed: Marseille owe Arsenal more money for NOT playing Ethan Nwaneri as Ligue 1 giants left unimpressed with Gunners youngster

In a bizarre twist to Nwaneri's loan spell at the Velodrome, Marseille are reportedly facing a higher bill because the midfielder has been stuck on the bench. According to L’Equipe, the loan fee agreement between the two clubs is inversely tied to the player's involvement. Essentially, the more Nwaneri plays, the less Marseille have to pay the Gunners. However, with the 18-year-old failing to make an impact, the French giants are now on the hook for a larger sum than they initially anticipated.

The deal was designed to ensure the Hale End graduate received significant developmental minutes in Ligue 1, but the plan has backfired spectacularly. Nwaneri has not started a single match for OM in two months, as those within the club have reportedly been left with a "persistent impression of nonchalance" regarding his performances and attitude. This lack of urgency has seen him fall down the pecking order at a time when he was expected to be a focal point of their attack.