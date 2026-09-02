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Marseille and Athletic Bilbao left as only clubs in Europe's top five leagues without a summer signing
A unique summer transfer anomaly
As the summer transfer window closes, Olympique de Marseille and Athletic Bilbao stand completely alone as the only two clubs across Europe's top five leagues without a single new arrival. Whether through permanent purchases, exercised options, or loan deals, neither side added to their squads during the window. While a handful of other clubs initially relied solely on loan additions or pre-arranged clauses, Marseille and Bilbao represent true anomalies in modern European football.
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Divergent reasons for quiet windows
While both clubs share the same lack of incomings, the underlying reasons behind their quiet windows are vastly different. Athletic's inactivity aligns with their long-standing tradition of relying almost exclusively on players from the Basque youth academy or of Basque descent. In stark contrast, Marseille's total lack of recruitment stems directly from severe financial constraints hampering the Ligue 1 outfit throughout the summer.
A massive exodus of star players
Marseille's summer has been defined far more by high-profile departures than by any squad additions. The French club has parted ways with a swathe of talent, including Mason Greenwood joining Fenerbahce, Facundo Medina moving to Leverkusen, and Quinten Timber signing for Crystal Palace. Further exits saw Geronimo Rulli head to Manchester City, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join La Coruna, Leonardo Balerdi move to Roma, alongside departures for Bilal Nadir and Hamed Traore.
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Facing a challenging campaign ahead
With a drastically depleted squad and zero reinforcements through the door, Marseille face an uphill battle to compete domestically and on the European stage. Managerial and recruitment staff will have to rely heavily on internal solutions and youth development to navigate the gruelling months ahead. As the season gathers pace, the French giants must prove that their existing roster can withstand the pressure without any fresh blood.
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