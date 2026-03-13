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Marcus Rashford sends special message to JJ Gabriel as Man Utd wonderkid trains with Red Devils first team aged 15
The 'lil bro' connection
The interaction happened on Instagram after Gabriel posted a photo of himself training alongside United’s senior stars. Rashford, a graduate of the same prestigious academy, commented: "Lil bro is a star," showing his support for the next generation.
The 15-year-old talent was quick to respond, replying with a heart emoji to thank the England international for his encouraging words, a gesture that highlights the strong bond that remains within the United family despite Rashford’s temporary spell in La Liga.
Carrick calls for patience
United interim manager Michael Carrick also weighed in on the youngster’s development during his Friday press conference. “He’s doing really well, JJ. We’ve got some really good players in the academy and we try and get the younger players up as much as we can,” he said. “JJ’s a big talent, it’s pretty obvious to know that and he’s had a really good season for the Under-18s. We obviously think an awful lot of him, but patience is important and managing everything that comes with that. It’s about picking the right moment to step up and picking the right moment to leave them in a certain place.”
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The eligibility hurdle
Despite his involvement in first-team training, fans will have to wait before seeing the wonderkid in competitive action as Gabriel is currently not eligible to play for Manchester United in the Premier League.
Competition rules state that players included in matchday squads cannot be from an age group lower than the Under-16s. This regulatory hurdle means that while Gabriel can hone his skills against world-class seniors during the week, his official debut will remain on hold until he reaches the required age threshold.
What next for Man Utd?
As for the immediate future, United will be looking to bounce back and further strengthen their grip on third place in the Premier League table as the race for Champions League qualification continues to intensify. The Red Devils are set to face a significant challenge as they prepare to host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. The fixture is expected to be a crucial encounter, with Unai Emery’s side sitting just one place behind United in the standings and eager to close the gap in what promises to be a high-stakes battle for the top four.
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