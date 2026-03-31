Marcus Rashford's future thrown into doubt as Barcelona forced into permanent transfer rethink

For months, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Rashford would complete his permanent switch to Spain. However, the pause in negotiations suggests that the club are keeping their options open as they head into a crucial summer window.

As the sporting department prioritizes a sustainable long-term rebuild, Rashford finds himself in a precarious position. Unless there is a dramatic improvement in Barcelona’s financial flexibility, the forward may have to consider other avenues, with United reportedly eyeing a permanent sale this summer.