It's hard to ignore that Skinner's exit comes in the middle of a transfer window in which United have been extremely quiet. Despite finishing a distant nine points off Champions League football in the 2025-26 WSL season, the Red Devils have signed just two players, in talented young defender Andrea Medina and Janina Leitzig, who is expected to be the new second-choice goalkeeper.

That's also despite Skinner repeatedly calling for more investment and strengthening of the squad during the previous campaign, as a lack of depth proved to be a serious obstacle for a United team competing in the main draw of the Women's Champions League for the first time. That they reached the quarter-finals in spite of that, and put up a good fight in defeat to Bayern Munich at that stage, was impressive given the squad was not as deep as it needed to be to compete on four fronts.

Meanwhile, the rest of the WSL has been very active in the transfer window, particularly those sides that United are trying to chase down. Arsenal have had perhaps the most eye-catching summer, bringing in the likes of Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle as they look to win a first league title since 2019, Manchester City have added some important pieces to their title-winning side and Chelsea's big summer signing has been that of Melvine Malard, who joined for a bumper fee from Man Utd.

Those below United have also completed good business. London City Lionesses have brought in two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, England icon Mary Earps and four-time Champions League winner Mapi Leon, among others, while Tottenham and Brighton, also part of that middle pack in the WSL, have recruited well. It has all raised further questions of United's investment and whether they are at risk of being overtaken in this upcoming season, while also falling behind the likes of City, Arsenal and Chelsea.