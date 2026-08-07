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Barcelona demand €40m for midfield star as Al-Hilal circle
Saudi bid rejected by Barcelona
Casado's long-term future at Barcelona remains uncertain as the summer transfer window progresses. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have officially stepped forward to secure the 22-year-old midfielder's signature. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants rejected an initial offer from Al-Hilal in July.
Since that opening bid was dismissed, negotiations between the two clubs have stalled significantly. The proposed transfer is currently far from completion. Both parties must now work to find common ground if the young Spaniard is to leave the club this summer.
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Valuation gap halts potential transfer
The primary obstacle preventing a successful deal is the vast difference in the player's financial valuation. Barcelona are standing firm and demanding a base fee exceeding €30 million. The Spanish heavyweights even aspire to secure a final package closer to €40m for their academy graduate. However, Al-Hilal are simply not willing to match those lofty economic demands at this present moment.
Despite the ongoing friction between the two clubs, discussions on a personal level are incredibly advanced. There is an excellent relationship and strong harmony between Casado and the Saudi Arabian outfit.
European heavyweights monitor unresolved situation
While the negotiations with Al-Hilal remain in a frustrating deadlock, Casado is also generating significant attention across Europe. The talented midfielder has attracted firm interest from several top divisions.
Clubs from the Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga are all closely monitoring his uncertain situation in Catalonia. The Blaugrana youth product reportedly views a potential move to another European league favourably. Despite this widespread admiration, no formal offers have been presented by any European suitors to date. Al-Hilal are currently the only club to have submitted a concrete proposal.
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Transfer operation remains firmly stalled
As the transfer window enters its final stages, Al-Hilal's proposal remains the most solid option on the table for the player. However, the definitive agreement depends entirely on the clubs bridging their massive financial gap. The significant economic differences with Barcelona are currently keeping the entire operation at a frustrating standstill. Al-Hilal must decide whether to increase their initial offer to satisfy the Catalan club. Until Barcelona lower their €40m asking price or a European rival submits a formal bid, Casado's immediate future hangs firmly in the balance.
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